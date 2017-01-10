BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

California Whale Watchers See Rare Orcas, Including Calf

January 10, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Killer Whale, Orange County, Orca, Whale Sighting

NEWPORT BEACH, Orange County (CBS / AP) — Whale watchers in Southern California were treated to a rare sighting of Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales.

Dale Frink, a photographer and naturalist who runs a whale-watching cruise, says the five orcas, including a small calf, were seen near Point Vicente on Saturday.

He says the Eastern Tropical Pacific orcas, identified by a darker saddle area behind the dorsal fin, make only rare appearances in Orange County waters. They’re more common off San Diego and south to Peru.

California Killer Whale Project researcher Alisa Schulman-Janiger tells the Orange County Register that it was her first time seeing the rare type of orca in 35 years of research.

Frink says the boat followed the pod for about a half hour.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia