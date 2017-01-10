BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapStorm Wallops the RegionNapa River Floods Valley CrossroadsSan Francisco Trees Topple

King Tides Add To Bay Area Weather Woes

January 10, 2017 8:53 AM
January 10, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – If the run-off from several days of rain wasn’t enough of a concern, Bay Area residents also began to deal with the flood threats posed by King Tides on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Bay Area, citing a litany of conditions that would batter residents living along the San Francisco Bay and coast line until Thursday.

There were King Tides, the massive run-off from days of rain, onshore winds and a Pacific swell building from the west.

Forecasters said the threat would be the highest during the mid- and late-morning hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Flooding was expected in the low-lying areas.

The California King Tides takes place when the moon, earth and sun in perfect alignment causing gravitational pull on earth.

The result is a fluctuation in tides, which at its peak, can cause minor Coastal flooding, strong rip currents and large breakers at Harbor entrances.

