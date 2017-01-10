Low Cost Spirit Airlines Adds Non-Stop Flights From Oakland To Detroit, Baltimore/D.C.

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Spirit Airlines will add daily nonstop flights from Oakland to Detroit and the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area starting in May, according to airport officials.

The flights to Detroit Metropolitan Airport are the first connection from Oakland International Airport to that city since 2003, airport officials said.

Spirit will fly several Airbus jets with seating capacities of between 145 to 228 passengers to the new destinations.

Spirit will also increase the number of its daily flights from Oakland to Los Angeles International Airport from three to four in April, according to airport officials.

The airline offers discount fares using “unbundled” base pricing, which allows passengers to buy services such as seat assignments, extra leg room and carry-on baggage on an “a la carte” basis, according to airport officials.

Spirit’s flight to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport joins two daily Southwest Airlines flights to the region that are also scheduled to start flying later this year.

Also starting this summer, Southwest Airlines will begin operating one nonstop daily flight from Oakland to Newark Liberty International Airport, which serves the New York/New Jersey region.

