Man Dies After Plowing Truck Into Vacant Pleasant Hill Home

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A 77-year-old Danville man died Tuesdays morning after crashing his truck into a vacant residence in Pleasant Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded just before 9 a.m. to a white Ford pick-up truck that had crashed into a vacant home in the 2800 block of Contra Costa Boulevard near the St. Vincent de Paul Society thrift store, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.

CHP officials said the man was traveling south on Interstate Highway 680 just south of Monument Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle and struck two other vehicles before veering off the roadway and crashing into the home.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and began administering life-saving procedures to the man before he was transported to a hospital. While at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The truck appeared to be a work vehicle.

Investigators do not know whether he died from injuries from the crash or a medical condition, according to the CHP.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

