People’s Choice Awards Announces 2017 Nominees

January 10, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: People's Choice Awards

By Amanda Wicks

The People’s Choice Awards announced their 2017 nominees today (November 15th).

Out of 64 categories in total, several are dedicated to music, including: Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Group and Favorite Breakout Artist. Blake Shelton, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd are all nominated for Favorite Male Artist, while this year’s nominees for Favorite Female Artist include Adele, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Favorite Group nominees feature two duos, two bands and a girl group with The Chainsmokers , Coldplay, Fifth Harmony, Panic! at the Disco and Twenty One Pilots all earning nods. As for the newbies making big waves, this year’s Favorite Breakout Artist nominees include Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, and two former members of One Direction. Niall Horan will go up against Zayn for that title.

