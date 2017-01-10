Police In Oakland Investigate Downtown Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Authorities in Oakland are investigating a shooting downtown that left at one person injured, according to police.
Authorities confirmed that police were on the scene and investigating the shooting that happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway.
According to police, the one shooting victim found suffered gunshot wounds to the hip. The victim was reportedly conscious as they were transported to an area hospital.
Authorities did not have any additional details about the victim or a suspect description.
No one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.