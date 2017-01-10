49ers Sue Santa Clara Over Allegations Of Contract Breach

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) – The San Francisco 49ers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Clara, claiming city officials have falsely accused the team of violating its contract.
The Mercury News reports the team wants a judge to order the city to sign documents verifying that no breaches occurred.
It’s the latest move in the escalating battle between the team and the city that has included accusations of lying, withholding records and misusing public funds.
In an email to KCBS, the 49ers said they do not comment on pending litigation.
Calls to Santa Clara City Hall have not been returned as of Tuesday morning.