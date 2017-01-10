BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraSanta Cruz Water Pipeline DamagedTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

49ers Sue Santa Clara Over Allegations Of Contract Breach

January 10, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Contract Breach, Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara

KCBS_740

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) – The San Francisco 49ers have filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Clara, claiming city officials have falsely accused the team of violating its contract.

The Mercury News reports the team wants a judge to order the city to sign documents verifying that no breaches occurred.

It’s the latest move in the escalating battle between the team and the city that has included accusations of lying, withholding records and misusing public funds.

In an email to KCBS, the 49ers said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Calls to Santa Clara City Hall have not been returned as of Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia