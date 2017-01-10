San Francisco Police Commission President Moves To Sheriff’s Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus has resigned her position on the commission to take a position as assistant chief legal counsel for the sheriff’s department.

Loftus, a former prosecutor with the San Francisco district attorney’s office, had been working in the state attorney general’s office as general counsel prior to taking the position with the sheriff’s office.

Appointed to the commission by Mayor Ed Lee in 2012, Loftus has served as its president since 2014 and recently led it through the first revision of the police department’s use of force policy in more than 20 years.

She is expected to join the sheriff’s department Jan. 17.

“Suzy Loftus is a forward thinking innovator whose skill and expertise in criminal justice and public safety policy will be a great asset to the sheriff’s department,” Sheriff Vicki Hennessy said today.

Loftus’s departure means that Lee will need to appoint a new commission member, and a new president elected by the commission.

Lee today thanked Loftus for her dedication and leadership.

“Suzy has helped navigate a federal review with the Department of Justice, work to implement reforms and led the charge to select the next San Francisco Police Chief,” he said. “I wish her the very best in her new role

within the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.”

