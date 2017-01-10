BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraFlood, Slides In NapaTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Tom Hiddleston Apologizes For ‘Inelegantly Expressed’ Speech

January 10, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Acceptance Speech, Apologize, Facebook, Golden Globe Awards, Humanitarian Aid Workers, South Sudan, Tom Hiddleston

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Tom Hiddleston is apologizing for his Golden Globes acceptance speech in which he said he was proud his show could provide “relief and entertainment” for humanitarian aid workers in South Sudan.

Hiddleston won a Globe on Sunday for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for his performance in the BBC arms dealing drama, “The Night Manager.” He described a visit to South Sudan with the U.N. Children’s Fund during which a group of doctors and nurses told him they binge-watched the series while the area was being shelled. He said that made him “immensely proud.”

On Facebook on Monday , Hiddleston said his speech was “inelegantly expressed,” adding that he was nervous and his words “just came out wrong.”



He says his only intention was to “salute” aid workers.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia