Tree Topples On Top Of San Francisco Apartment Building

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A massive tree toppled on top of a San Francisco public housing complex Tuesday, triggering a gas leak and forcing some evacuations, authorities said.
San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said the incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at a public housing complex at 250 Blythdale Ave.
In addition to the downed tree, a gas leak has also been discovered. PG&E crews responded to the scene and residents were forced to evacuate.
No injuries have been reported, Baxter said.
The location was in the same housing complex where another tree fell onto apartments Sunday, displacing two families and a total of seven people, according to Baxter.
That incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at 166 Brookdale Ave. No injuries were reported.