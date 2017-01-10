BAY AREA STORM: Complete CoverageLive Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraSanta Cruz Water Pipeline DamagedTree Topples On Top Of SF Apartment Building

Wayne Brady To Play Aaron Burr In ‘Hamilton’ Chicago

January 10, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Burr, Hamilton, PrivateBank Theatre, Wayne Brady

CHICAGO (CBS SF/AP) — Wayne Brady is about to get his shot in “Hamilton” — in Chicago.

Producers of the hit musical said Monday that the comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from Jan. 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of his own talk show, “The Wayne Brady Show.”

Brady is no stranger to the stage, making his Broadway debut in 2004 in “Chicago” and last year slipping into high heels to play Lola in “Kinky Boots.”

Brady will take over Burr from Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who will take his character on the road in the show’s first national tour, which starts in San Francisco.

