Emergencies At Embarcadero Station Cause BART Delays

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART is experiencing 20-minute delays in San Francisco in all directions Wednesday morning due to three separate incidents at the Embarcadero station, according to a BART spokesman.
At about 9 a.m., a notice came into BART headquarters alerting officials to two unrelated sick passengers who needed medical attention and also police activity that also disrupted train schedules at Embarcadero, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.
Trains are moving through the system but some are being temporarily held in the East Bay until the three incidents can be cleared, Allison said.
Train operators are making announcements about the disruptions on specific trains and BART is urging passengers to pay attention to the announcements for additional details.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.