BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Storms Leave Bay Area Blood Banks In Short Supply

January 11, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Blood, Blood Centers of the Pacific, Blood Donations

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Northern California is experiencing an extreme shortage of blood donations. The winter weather has kept some people away, and recently donation appointments were canceled due to power outages.

There is typically a drop off in blood donations after the holidays but the donation shortage has been exacerbated this year.

“So the storms after this last weekend, we had power outages, where we’ve had to cancel a number of appointments,” Nicole Anderson, regional director of Blood Centers of the Pacific, told KCBS.

• BAY AREA STORM: Complete Coverage

Blood Centers of the Pacific operates a number of locations, and not all have generators to keep the blood at the right temperature. Additionally, some people did not want to venture out into the wild weather.

“I think it’s important for people to remember that it’s the blood on the shelf, the day of the event, that actually saves lives,” Anderson said.

There is a constant need for blood donations, and whole blood only lasts for 45 days.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit bloodcenters.org for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia