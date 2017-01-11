Motorists Rescued From Flooded Niles Canyon Road In Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont police and fire crews rescued two people whose car was caught in the rising waters of Alameda Creek on Niles Canyon Road Tuesday night, according to police.

Just after 11 p.m., police received a call from a motorist who was stuck in the canyon and whose car was being overrun by water, according to police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

The road, also known as state Highway 84, had been closed since about 10 p.m. due to mudslides and flooding. When the car and its passengers entered the area via a side street, they were quickly overtaken by the water, which swept the vehicle away and spun it around, police said.

Police and fire crews were able to eventually locate the car west of Mission Boulevard near a bridge that crosses Alameda Creek, police said.

Neither the two people in the car nor any of the emergency response personnel were injured during the rescue.

Niles Canyon Road remains closed Wednesday from Main Street in unincorporated Sunol to Mission Boulevard in Fremont while Caltrans crews work to remove all of the mud and rocks, Caltrans spokesman Bob Haus said.

The closure could be lifted as soon as noon, Haus said.

