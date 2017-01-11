Blake Shelton To Perform At 2017 People’s Choice Awards

CBS and The People’s Choice Awards announced today that country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform at PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2017, live from the Microsoft Theater L.A. Live, Wednesday, Jan. 18 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Shelton, who won his first People’s Choice Award in 2016 for “Favorite Male Country Artist” and is nominated in 2017 for “Favorite Male Artist,” “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Album,” joins previously announced performers Fifth Harmony. Hosted by Joel McHale, The People’s Choice Awards are the only major awards show where fans determine the nominees and winners across categories of movies, music, television and digital.

Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year,” five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and GRAMMY® Award nominee Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. With 17 consecutive #1 singles, Shelton holds the record for successive #1 singles in the modern era, and has a total of 22 #1 singles. His most recent album, If I’m Honest, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and the Billboard Country Album Chart. If I’m Honest has already yielded the #1 smash single, “Came Here To Forget,” and his new single, “A Guy With A Girl,” is Top 5 hit and still climbing. The best-selling country album release of 2016, If I’m Honest features three songs written by Shelton, including the gospel-tinged “Savior’s Shadow”; “Friends,” which was featured in “The Angry Birds Movie”; and “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” a song he wrote and performs with Gwen Stefani. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton has earned a host of awards throughout his career, including the first-ever “Male Artist of the Year” and “Story of the Year” Rare Country Awards, and the 2016 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Country Artist.”

Voting for PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2017 has closed for most categories, but will remain open for Favorite New TV Comedy, Favorite New TV Drama and Favorite Year End Blockbuster until show night on http://www.PeoplesChoice.com.