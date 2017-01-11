BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Body Found On Muni Tracks Near Castro Street Station

January 11, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Body, Delays, Muni, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A body was found in the Muni tunnel between the Castro Street and Church Street stations shortly after a train operator reported a person in the tunnel, police said Wednesday.

Police received the report of a person in the inbound tunnel around 3:05 p.m.

Officers responded and found a deceased person just east of the Castro Street station.

The incident is being investigated as a collision, police said.

Muni spokesman Paul Rose said the agency is now working with police to pull video footage of the area.

The incident is causing major delays in the subway system and on light-rail lines and passengers are being advised to take alternate routes to their destinations.

Bus shuttles are providing service between West Portal and Van Ness stations and BART will be honoring Muni fares.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

