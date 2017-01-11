BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young & Patti Smith At Obama Farewell

January 11, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Eddie Vedder, Farewell, Neil Young, Patti Smith, President Barack Obama

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Eddie Vedder performed at President Barack Obama’s farewell address Tuesday night and attendees captured some of his more memorable moments via live-streaming apps.

Vedder took the stage before Obama. Besides performing his own song “Rise” from the Into the Wild soundtrack with the Chicago children’s choir, Voice of Chicago, Vedder performed an array of covers. Each was appropriately political and empowering considering the event. He sang Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” Patti Smith’s “People Have the Power,” and Labi Siffre’s “(Something Inside) So Strong.”

Attendees used Periscope and other live-streaming apps to share Vedder’s time onstage with those who weren’t at McCormick Place in Chicago.

