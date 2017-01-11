BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Emma Stone Reacts To Andrew Garfield Kissing Ryan Reynolds At The Golden Globes

January 11, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Golden Globes, Kiss, reaction, Ryan Reynolds

By Jennifer Drysdale

(ET ONLINE) – The Golden Globes is the gift that keeps on giving for Emma Stone.

ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with the actress, alongside La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle in our one-on-one room after the film swept the awards show, where we showed Stone the moment she might have missed – her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, smooching Ryan Reynolds after Gosling’s big win.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Actors Emma Stone (L) and Andrew Garfield attend the 17th annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“What?” Stone asks as Frazier pulled out his phone to show her the epic lip-lock. “They did not kiss each other!”

“They did?!” she said after seeing the evidence, turning away to hide her reaction. “That’s hilarious.”

Watch Emma’s reaction, here:

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes

A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on

While Stone was clearly shocked by Garfield’s momentary romance, Gosling seemed to think the kiss was a sweet tribute. “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know?” the actor shared. “Good for them.”

“I’m happy for them, too,” Stone agreed.

Though Garfield and Reynolds’ smooch made headlines, so did La La Land, as the musical made history on Sunday night, taking home a staggering seven Golden Globe awards, the most of any film in the awards show’s history.

Read more at ETOnline.com

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

