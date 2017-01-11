Emma Stone Reacts To Andrew Garfield Kissing Ryan Reynolds At The Golden Globes

By Jennifer Drysdale

(ET ONLINE) – The Golden Globes is the gift that keeps on giving for Emma Stone.

ET’s Kevin Frazier caught up with the actress, alongside La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle in our one-on-one room after the film swept the awards show, where we showed Stone the moment she might have missed – her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, smooching Ryan Reynolds after Gosling’s big win.

“What?” Stone asks as Frazier pulled out his phone to show her the epic lip-lock. “They did not kiss each other!”

“They did?!” she said after seeing the evidence, turning away to hide her reaction. “That’s hilarious.”

Watch Emma’s reaction, here:

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

While Stone was clearly shocked by Garfield’s momentary romance, Gosling seemed to think the kiss was a sweet tribute. “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know?” the actor shared. “Good for them.”

“I’m happy for them, too,” Stone agreed.

Though Garfield and Reynolds’ smooch made headlines, so did La La Land, as the musical made history on Sunday night, taking home a staggering seven Golden Globe awards, the most of any film in the awards show’s history.

Read more at ETOnline.com



