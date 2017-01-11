BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Former SF Police Chief Becomes Warriors Security Adviser

January 11, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, San Francisco police, Greg Suhr

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr has signed on as a security adviser for the Golden State Warriors, the team confirmed Wednesday.

In an email to KPIX Channel 5, Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder said the team was happy to bring someone so experienced in law enforcement onboard.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue,” he wrote. “The organization is happy to have him on board.”

Suhr resigned as San Francisco’s top cop in May upon a request from Mayor Ed Lee that he step down.

The mayor had appointed named Suhr police chief in April 2011 after then chief George Gascón became district attorney.

Over much of the next 5 years, the 30-year veteran of the force enjoyed strong support from local politicians.

But protests over officer-involved shootings within the city and revelations that a number of officers had exchanged racist and homophobic text messages saw him fall from favor.

