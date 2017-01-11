BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

772,000 Hondas, Acuras Added To Ongoing Air Bag Recall

January 11, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Acura, Air Bags, Honda, Recall, Takata

TOKYO (CBS / AP) — Honda Motor Co. says it is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp.

The vehicles, announced in a recall late Tuesday by Honda in the U.S., are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including those affected by earlier recalls. There are no recalls being announced in other regions yet, related to the U.S. recall, Tokyo-based Honda said Wednesday.

Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, injuring people by sending metal shrapnel into the passenger compartments.

Among the models recalled are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.

