Hwy 1 Near Stinson Beach Closed Due To Mudslides

January 11, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Bolinas, Closed, Marin County, Mudslides, State Highway 1, Stinson Beach, Storm

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – State Highway 1 in Marin County was closed between Bolinas and Stinson Beach on due to mudslides Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 9 p.m., CHP said via Twitter that Caltrans crews were working to clear the mudslides from the roadway.

Around 5 p.m., CHP announced that due to rainstorms the last couple days, another section of Highway 1 between Panoramic Highway and Muir Beach remains closed until further notice. The CHP has no estimate for when that portion of roadway may reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas and expect delays.

Days of heavy rain have caused flooding and landslides around Marin County and across the Bay Area.

