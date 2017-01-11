BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Hwy 17 Gridlocked Due To Mudslide, Debris On Road

January 11, 2017 9:48 PM
Santa Clara County, State Highway 17

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — State Highway 17 in Santa Clara County was gridlocked Wednesday evening after rocks, mud and debris blocked a lane of southbound traffic.

Ross Lee, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol-San Jose region, said around 9:15 p.m. that lots of debris remained on the roadway and that one southbound lane remained closed.

He says the lane, located just south of The Cats restaurant which is close to the Lexington Reservoir, is not likely to reopen before 4 or 5 a.m. on Thursday. Even that he said, is just an estimate.

Days of heavy rain have caused flooding and landslides across the Bay Area. Rain continued to fall Wednesday night.

