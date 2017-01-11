BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Late Goal Helps Calgary Flames Beat San Jose Sharks

January 11, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund added a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start for the Flames, Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Logan Couture also scored.

Making just his sixth start of the season, San Jose’s Aaron Dell made 25 saves in the loss.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia