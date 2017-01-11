Late Goal Helps Calgary Flames Beat San Jose Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund added a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start for the Flames, Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Logan Couture also scored.

Making just his sixth start of the season, San Jose’s Aaron Dell made 25 saves in the loss.

