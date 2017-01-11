BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Michael Keaton Apologizes For ‘Hidden Fences’ Flub At Globes

January 11, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Fences, Golden Globes, Hidden Fences, Hidden Figures, Michael Keaton

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Michael Keaton says anyone who reads something discriminatory into his Golden Globes garble of “Hidden Fences” is “extraordinarily incorrect.”

“I mean, almost like calling Al Gore a climate change denier,” Keaton told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Keaton said he “made a mistake reading the teleprompter and the cue cards” when he conflated the titles of “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” at the awards ceremony Sunday. Both films have predominantly black casts.

Keaton said Wednesday that he is sorry for the error and feels especially bad for the makers of “Hidden Figures” for the flub that diminished the title’s recognition at the show, where he introduced supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer.

“The Founder” star said he’s a longtime civil rights supporter who taught his son the importance of being socially conscious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

