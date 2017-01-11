BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Residents Begin To Assess Damage Caused By Napa River Flooding

January 11, 2017 7:56 PM By Emily Turner
Filed Under: Damage, Flooding, Landslide, Napa River

NAPA (KPIX 5) — People along the Napa River are finally getting a break after heavy rains led to flooding and landslides.

Wednesday was a brief, and almost sunny, break from the storm, allowing cleanup crews to catch their breath and waters to recede before the next round.

Flooding is still a problem in parts of Napa, with some areas and intersections still underwater or blocked by mudslides.

Most roads were back open in wine country with a few glaring exceptions.

State Highway 37 as well as the Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue were still blocked Wednesday.

Helen Vivian, a Napa County resident said, “I’m not surprised, this whole thing can come down…everything along here has a tendency to slide.”

Vivian would know, she’s a soil engineer.

She says we can expect plenty more landslides with the next round or rain.

Crews spent the day racing between hot spots and doing what they could in anticipation of Wednesday night’s storm.

Marc Renspurger with the California Highway Patrol in Napa said the break in the storm was “a huge relief” and a “well-deserved break.”

More from Emily Turner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia