Residents Begin To Assess Damage Caused By Napa River Flooding

NAPA (KPIX 5) — People along the Napa River are finally getting a break after heavy rains led to flooding and landslides.

Wednesday was a brief, and almost sunny, break from the storm, allowing cleanup crews to catch their breath and waters to recede before the next round.

Flooding is still a problem in parts of Napa, with some areas and intersections still underwater or blocked by mudslides.

Most roads were back open in wine country with a few glaring exceptions.

State Highway 37 as well as the Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue were still blocked Wednesday.

Helen Vivian, a Napa County resident said, “I’m not surprised, this whole thing can come down…everything along here has a tendency to slide.”

Vivian would know, she’s a soil engineer.

She says we can expect plenty more landslides with the next round or rain.

Crews spent the day racing between hot spots and doing what they could in anticipation of Wednesday night’s storm.

Marc Renspurger with the California Highway Patrol in Napa said the break in the storm was “a huge relief” and a “well-deserved break.”