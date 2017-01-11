WATCH LIVE: President-elect Trump News Conference

Residents Rescued From Flood Waters Near Hollister

January 11, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Hollister, weather

HOLLISTER (CBS SF) – The fast-rising waters of Pacheco Creek forced emergency crews to use watercraft to rescue residents Wednesday in the Lovers Lane area near Hollister.

About 20 homes in the rural area south of Highway 152 were flooded by the creek waters overnight, trapping residents their homes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for some 29 residents and water rescue from Santa Clara Country were called in to help.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain-swollen Pacheco Creek reached near 20 feet overnight, well over flood stage.

