BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Scientists Claim New Gibbon Species “Skywalker”

January 11, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: China, Gibbon, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, Mount Gaoligong, Star Wars

LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — Researchers in China claim they have identified a new species of gibbon in the remote forests along its border with Burma — and have named it after Star Wars character Luke Skywalker.

Scientists studying hoolock gibbons on China’s Mount Gaoligong concluded there were two, not one, species based on both the primate’s distinctive brow and a genetic analysis. The study was published in the American Journal of Primatology.

The proposed new species is called the Skywalker hoolock gibbon or Gaoligong hoolock gibbon. The Chinese characters of its scientific name mean “Heaven’s movement.”

Outside experts are split on whether it’s enough to justify new species status.

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker in the film, tweeted: “So proud of this! First the Pez dispenser, then the Underoos & U.S. postage stamp… now this!”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia