Swollen Creek Washes Out Major Road In Contra Costa County

January 11, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Alhambra Valley Road, Contra Costa County, Flood, Pinole, Pinole Creek

PINOLE (CBS SF) — A major road through Contra Costa County has been damaged and made impassable because of the recent storms.

An entire section of Alhambra Valley Road in Pinole was washed out by a swollen creek Tuesday between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m., according to a county public works spokesperson.

Pinole Creek crosses Alhambra Valley Road just east of Castro Ranch road. The public works spokesperson said a pipe under the roadway allowed the creek to flow on either side of the road.

Because of the unrelenting rain, the water pressure was too forceful washed out the entire two-lane roadway.

There was no immediate estimation on when the road would be repaired, with a statement from the county administrator’s office saying the road would be closed indefinitely.

