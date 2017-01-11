Tornado Leaves Minor Damage In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – An EF0 tornado touched down in a Sacramento neighborhood early Wednesday morning, causing a minor amount of damage.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado struck the South Natomas neighborhood near Rio Terra Avenue and Northgate Blvd. shortly after midnight. The tornado lasted for less than five minutes.
Officials said the path of damage stretched 3/8ths of a mile.
The tornado led to several downed trees, while other trees were stripped of their limbs. Fences were also downed because of the tornado, and two metal awnings were twisted and torn down.
There are no reports of injuries.