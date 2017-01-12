Billie Lourd Shares Throwback Photo With Mom Carrie Fisher On Instagram

By Zach Seemayer

(ET ONLINE) – Billie Lourd is opening up about the love and lessons she learned from her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in an emotionally charged message on Instagram.

The Scream Queens star posted a touching throwback photo on Wednesday, showing her as a little girl, wearing bunny ears, sitting in the back of a limo with her famous mom.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,'” Lourd wrote, quoting Fisher, and attributing the quote with the same wingdings-like characters that the Star Wars icon used in most of her Twitter posts.

“Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart,” Lourd added.

