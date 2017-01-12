BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Crews Rescue Transient From Island In Coyote Creek

January 12, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Coyote Creek, Milpitas, Transient, Water Rescue

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Rescue crews from the Milpitas and San Jose fire departments rescue a transient man trapped on an island in Coyote Creek.

Just before 11 a.m., Milpitas fire officials responded to North McCarthy Boulevard just north of state Highway 237 and requested help from the San Jose Fire Department.

Shortly after noon, San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said that a rescue boat reached the man, who is not injured.

The man was brought to shore and walked to a stretcher before being taken away in an emergency vehicle.

Once crews rescue the man, the boat will circle the island to ensure that no one else is in danger, Matlow said.

The island is normally a peninsula, but heavy rainfall has caused levels in the creek to rise enough that the man was unable to get off.

