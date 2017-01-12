BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Elderly Stroke Victim Raped By Sacramento Cop Gets $1.35 Million

January 12, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Sacramento, Sacramento Police, Settlement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — The capital of California and an apartment complex have agreed to pay $1.35 million to an elderly stroke victim who was raped several times by an off-duty Sacramento police officer.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the city and the senior complex in which the woman lived will each pay $675,000 under the settlement announced by her attorney Wednesday.

Former Officer Gary Dale Baker was sentenced in 2015 to 62 years to life in prison for the attacks against the woman in her 70s.

She was recovering from a stroke that left her unable to speak when she was sexually assaulted for the first time in 2010.

The woman pointed at photographs and pantomimed the acts she was forced to perform to describe what she endured.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia