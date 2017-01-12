Fairfield Man Arrested For Assisting Mom’s Suicide

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested for assisting his 69-year-old mother with her suicide, authorities said Friday.

Investigators said police were called to the Peabody Self Storage facility on Dec. 7 after learning of a deceased 69-year-old female at that location.

Police determined the woman, Diane Capitanich, 69, of Vacaville, died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

During their investigation, detectives concluded that Capitanich’s son, Eric, assisted in her suicide at her request.

Eric Capitanich was a Vacaville resident at the time of this incident, but moved to Fairfield prior to his arrest.

The investigation continued for several weeks, and Capitanich was arrested on January 6 on charges of aiding and abetting a suicide (401 PC) and booked into Solano County Jail.

Vacaville police Lt. Matt Lydon said investigators determined Capitanich assisted his mother’s suicide at her request, but his mother fired the weapon.

“She had medical issues that created severe pain,” Lydon said. “We don’t believe he is a danger (to the public). He was doing

right by his mom. We’re not looking at a harsh penalty, but we can’t not charge him.”

