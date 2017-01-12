Univ. Of Nevada, Reno Fraternity Charter Revoked After Concord Student’s Death

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A national college fraternity has revoked the charter of a chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died following a fall down a stairway in October.

Sigma Nu, based in Lexington, Kentucky, announced the action against its Delta Xi chapter on Wednesday.

Fraternity executive Brad Beacham didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages.

The campus student conduct office last month suspended Sigma Nu’s Delta Xi Chapter for 15 years for violating the school’s alcohol policy and conduct codes in connection with the death of Ryan Abele of Concord.

School officials concluded the fraternity violated alcohol policies and codes of conduct after an investigation of allegations of marijuana use and topless dancers at a pledging event.

School police investigated, but declined to seek criminal charges.

