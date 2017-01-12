BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Univ. Of Nevada, Reno Fraternity Charter Revoked After Concord Student’s Death

January 12, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Concord, Ryan Abele, University of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A national college fraternity has revoked the charter of a chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died following a fall down a stairway in October.

Sigma Nu, based in Lexington, Kentucky, announced the action against its Delta Xi chapter on Wednesday.

Fraternity executive Brad Beacham didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages.

The campus student conduct office last month suspended Sigma Nu’s Delta Xi Chapter for 15 years for violating the school’s alcohol policy and conduct codes in connection with the death of Ryan Abele of Concord.

School officials concluded the fraternity violated alcohol policies and codes of conduct after an investigation of allegations of marijuana use and topless dancers at a pledging event.

School police investigated, but declined to seek criminal charges.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia