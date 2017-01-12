Man Critically Wounded In Shooting Near Oakland High, Suspect Arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting near Oakland High School Thursday morning and a suspect was arrested a short time later, police said.

Oakland police officers responded at 9:49 a.m. to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, between Alma Avenue and Park Boulevard, police said.

A man found shot there was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police identified a suspect in the shooting and arrested him at 10:33 a.m. His name has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and anyone with information has been asked to contact the department’s assault section at (510) 238-3426.

