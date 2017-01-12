BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal Of Freedom

January 12, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: President Barack Obama, Presidential Medal of Freedom, Vice President Joe Biden, White House

WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the highest civilian honor Thursday, commemorating an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony at the White House dedicated to honoring the outgoing vice president.

Obama said he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

Biden praised his wife and children for their support throughout his career, and praised the Obama family for their dedication to country and service.

“I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things,” Biden said.

Speaking ahead of Biden, Obama said the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” the two share. He called Biden the “best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.”

Obama commended the “Biden heart,” listing the influences in Biden’s life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents.

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Obama said his vice president will go on to have an impact in the U.S. and abroad.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

