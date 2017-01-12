BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Chargers Move To Los Angeles Lampooned By Other Sports Teams

January 12, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Chargers, San Diego Chargers, Social Media

(CBS SF) – On Thursday, the San Diego Chargers officially announced they would leave for Los Angeles after 55 years. While longtime Chargers fans were understandably angry over the move, other sports teams lampooned the move and the team’s new logo.

The logo, which features an interlocking L.A. with a lightning bolt on a blue background, looked like a blend of the logos of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

The similarities weren’t lost with the people running the Twitter accounts of both teams.

Another NHL team, the Dallas Stars, joked about stealing the logo of the Cowboys.

The Indianapolis Colts, a team that infamously left Baltimore one night in 1984, tweeted a logo with a lightning bolt added.

The mocking went international, with Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga weighing in.

Even Minor League Baseball teams and college athletic programs couldn’t resist.

In response, the Chargers are now saying the logo is a working one and that it would not appear on the relocated team’s uniforms.

The Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles after voters in San Diego last November rejected spending $1.15 billion in taxpayer money for a new stadium.

The new-look Chargers are expected to play at the StubHub! Center in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson for two seasons. In 2019, the Chargers are expected to move into an all-new stadium in Inglewood with the Rams, who moved to back Los Angeles last year after two decades in St. Louis.

Tim Fang is a digital producer for CBS San Francisco. A native of the Bay Area, follow him on Twitter @fangtj.

