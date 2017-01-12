2 San Francisco Walgreens Employees Stabbed While Trying To Stop Thief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two store employees at a Walgreens on San Francisco’s Market Street were stabbed Wednesday morning when they tried to stop an alleged thief, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at a store in the 1300 block of Market Street, where two male store employees tried to stop the 37-year-old suspect from leaving the store with stolen items.

The suspect attacked the two men with a knife before fleeing on foot.

The victims, ages 27 and 37, were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police said they later located and arrested the suspect, but have not released his identity as of Thursday morning.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.