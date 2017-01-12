Selena Gomez Poses For Revealing Instagram Photo

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Selena Gomez has posed for a sexy, revealing photo that celebrity photographer Mert Atlas posted on social media on Thursday morning.

For the shot, the 24-year-old singer wore a blanket, nude thong and a large hoop earring. The image was captioned, “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Instagram pic suggests Gomez is in a playful mood. Earlier this week, she was seen snuggling with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) at a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, fueling speculation that the two are in a relationship.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.