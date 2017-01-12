BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Selena Gomez Poses For Revealing Instagram Photo

January 12, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast, Instagram, Selena Gomez

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Selena Gomez has posed for a sexy, revealing photo that celebrity photographer Mert Atlas posted on social media on Thursday morning.

For the shot, the 24-year-old singer wore a blanket, nude thong and a large hoop earring. The image was captioned, “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Instagram pic suggests Gomez is in a playful mood. Earlier this week, she was seen snuggling with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) at a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, fueling speculation that the two are in a relationship.

Beauty and the Beast

A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia