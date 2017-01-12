Former SFPD Chief Suhr Stops Working For Warriors As Security Consultant

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr — who recently began serving as a security consultant with the Golden State Warriors — is no longer working for team in that capacity, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Warriors had recently put Suhr on retainer to advise the organization regarding certain security matters related to the team’s ground breaking ceremony occurring in San Francisco next week.

On Thursday the team released a statement announcing that they and Suhr “have mutually agreed to discontinue his consultant arrangement with the organization, effective immediately.”

“The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization,” said Suhr. “I think this is in the best interest of everyone.”

Suhr stepped down from his position as San Francisco police Chief last May amid controversy over police shootings. The fatal police shooting of Jessica Williams on May 19 led to his sudden resignation.

Officers had tried to pull Williams over and she crashed while trying to flee. Sgt. Justin Erb shot her during a confrontation that police have revealed little about.

Already facing calls for his resignation after a series of scandals in the department, including several controversial shootings and revelations of racist text messages between officers, Mayor Ed Lee asked Suhr to resign and appointed Toney Chaplin as interim chief.

Word of Suhrs employment with the team surfaced on Wednesday. Despite his recent controversies, the Warriors said in a statement that they are “happy to have him on board.”

“Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr has an ongoing consultant agreement with the Golden State Warriors to advise on security matters,” team officials said.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue, and the organization is happy to have him on board,” Warriors officials said.

Since Suhr’s departure, the San Francisco Police Commission has revised its use of force policy to prohibit officers shooting at moving vehicles, a process that was already underway when Suhr resigned.

Lee recently hired Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott as the new permanent chief.