Former SFPD Chief Suhr Stops Working For Warriors As Security Consultant

January 12, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Former San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr, Golden State Warriors, Oakland, San Francisco

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr — who recently began serving as a security consultant with the Golden State Warriors — is no longer working for team in that capacity, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Warriors had recently put Suhr on retainer to advise the organization regarding certain security matters related to the team’s ground breaking ceremony occurring in San Francisco next week.

On Thursday the team released a statement announcing that they and Suhr “have mutually agreed to discontinue his consultant arrangement with the organization, effective immediately.”

“The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization,” said Suhr. “I think this is in the best interest of everyone.”

Suhr stepped down from his position as San Francisco police Chief last May amid controversy over police shootings. The fatal police shooting of Jessica Williams on May 19 led to his sudden resignation.

Officers had tried to pull Williams over and she crashed while trying to flee. Sgt. Justin Erb shot her during a confrontation that police have revealed little about.

Already facing calls for his resignation after a series of scandals in the department, including several controversial shootings and revelations of racist text messages between officers, Mayor Ed Lee asked Suhr to resign and appointed Toney Chaplin as interim chief.

Word of Suhrs employment with the team surfaced on Wednesday. Despite his recent controversies, the Warriors said in a statement that they are “happy to have him on board.”

“Former SFPD Chief Greg Suhr has an ongoing consultant agreement with the Golden State Warriors to advise on security matters,” team officials said.

“Chief Suhr is an expert on public safety, security issues, event planning and operations, VIP protection, risk assessment, and other related matters related to the safe and secure operation of a major public venue, and the organization is happy to have him on board,” Warriors officials said.

Since Suhr’s departure, the San Francisco Police Commission has revised its use of force policy to prohibit officers shooting at moving vehicles, a process that was already underway when Suhr resigned.

Lee recently hired Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Bill Scott as the new permanent chief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia