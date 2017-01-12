UCSF Receiving $500M Donation From Diller Family Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The University of California, San Francisco has received the single largest gift in UC history.

UCSF said the gift is a $500 million pledge from the family foundation of the late Helen Diller – a San Francisco native and longtime champion of the university.

The money will be used to help support faculty, students, and high risk, high reward research. It will increase UCSF’s endowment by nearly 18 percent.

Diller’s daughter said her mother believed UCSF could have an incredible impact on global health care.

The donation is one of the largest ever given to an American university.