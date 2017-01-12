Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two

Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula Salad
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 6 minutes
Total Time: 16 minutes
Ingredients
- 8 large shelled raw shrimp
- 8 slices of prosciutto
- 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
- 1 peach pit removed and sliced
- 2 cups of arugula
- 1 1/2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Wrap each shrimp with a slice of prosciutto. Thread two wrapped shrimp on a metal or wooden skewer, soak in water for about 10 minutes. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.
- Drizzle shrimp with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the shrimp on a grill or grill pan on each side until the shrimp become opaque.
- In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Plate the arugula. Add the peaches, feta cheese, shrimp then serve.
Filet Mignon
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Inactive Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 22 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 (6 oz) beef tenderloin filet mignon steaks, trimmed of fat
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- salt and pepper
Directions
- Let the stakes rest on the counter one hour before cooking. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cover both stakes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a medium-sized skillet on high heat once the oven is heated. When the pan is hot, cook the steaks for two to two and a half minutes on both sides. Let the steaks sear for a full two minutes before moving.
- Sear on all sides for a minute or so until browned on all sides.
- Place the steaks in the oven and cook for four to five minutes. Check that the steaks are done by inserting a thermometer into the center; 125 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare or 130 for medium.
- Let rest for five minutes before serving.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 bunches of broccolini
- 6 cloves of peeled garlic, sliced thinly
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil
- kosher salt
Directions
- Trim the broccolini stems one and a half inches and discard. Slice the broccolini lengthwise in half.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the broccolini for two minutes. Then drain and rinse the broccolini under cold water to stop the cooking.
- Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the oil and garlic cooking until the garlic becomes golden, about one minute.
- Add the drained broccolini, season with kosher salt and cook for one to two minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve!
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 60 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 baking potatoes
- olive oil
- kosher salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Scrub the potatoes clean and pierce the potatoes with a fork two to three times per side. Pat the potatoes dry with a paper towel.
- Brush the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.
- Place them in the oven on a middle rack. Bake for 45-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool for 5 minutes and cut lengthwise once cooled.
Caramel Bread Pudding
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing
- 2 croissants, torn into pieces
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoon plus an extra 1/2 teaspoon of sugar
- 3/4 cup half-and-half
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 4 soft caramel candies, chopped
- 2 oven proof tea or coffee cups
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Lightly butter the cups. In a small bowl, fill half cup of croissant with small pieces and toss them with the melted butter.
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the egg with two tablespoons of sugar until dissolved.
- Whisk in the half and half along with the vanilla extract. Stir in the remaining croissant, torn into one inch pieces, and the chopped caramel.
- Let the mixture sit, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes.
- Pour the mixture into the two cups evenly and top with the buttered croissant pieces and remaining quarter teaspoon of sugar.
- Place the cups in the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the bread pudding puffs above the rim of the cups. Let the pudding cool for a few minutes and serve warm.