Watch The First Trailer For ‘CHiPS’ Movie

January 12, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Chips, Dax Shepard, Erik Estrada, Frank Poncherello, Jon Baker, Larry Wilcox, Michael Pena

(CBS SF) – Warner Bros Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of the 80’s television series “CHiPs” originally starring Larry Wilcox as “Officer Jon Baker” and Erik Estrada as “Officer Frank Poncherello.”

This time around it’s a comedy with Michael Peña as “Ponch” and sitting the directors chair and starring as “Jon Baker” is Dax Shepard. The “CHiPs” reboot is also written by Shepard.



“CHiPs” opens in theaters on March 24th.

