Yosemite Park Reopened And Resplendent

This article is sponsored and provided by Yosemite.com January 12, 2017 11:04 AM
(SPONSORED CONTENT) – The powerful winter storm that shut down the park earlier in the week has passed, and Yosemite has reopened roads and lodging to the public. The park’s signature waterfalls have roared to life in a magnificent display of Mother Nature’s awesome power. Winter is one of the most magical times of year to visit Yosemite, and you can plan your visit and book your trip from their site at www.yosemite.com.


Current Road and Driving Conditions:

The El Portal Road (Highway 140) into Yosemite National Park has reopened to all vehicular traffic. The road is open and clear, yet visitors are asked to not stop along the road enroute to Yosemite Valley. The road may close again at any time in the event of hazardous driving conditions.

The Hetch Hetchy Road has reopened to all vehicular traffic.

All overnight lodging and food services have reopened. Campgrounds in Yosemite Valley are open as well.

Park visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways. Visitors should always carry tire chains and chain control can be implemented at any time. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.

