Airline: Non-Toxic De-Icer Triggered San Jose Emergency Response

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — Alaska Airlines on Friday said that a non-toxic de-icer caused attendants to fall ill on a flight, triggering a hazardous material response when the plane landed in San Jose Thursday.

The airline says two flight attendants reported feeling ill Thursday after a white powder fell from an air vent in the galley in the front of the plane.

Flight attendants in a front galley on Alaska Airlines Flight 322 saw a light powdery substance coming out of a vent in the ceiling. Two of them said they didn’t feel well and requested medics meet them after landing, according to Ann Zaninovich, a spokeswoman for Alaska Airlines.

San Jose Fire’s communications center was notified of a problem onboard the flight from Seattle around 6:25 p.m., according to Capt. Mitch Matlow.

The plane landed around 6:45 p.m., but was kept away from the terminal while emergency crews went in to assess the situation.

One attendant was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She has been released and reported feeling fine Friday, the airline said in a statement.

The plane was removed from service and its ventilation system “will be thoroughly cleaned” before the aircraft is put back into service, the statement said.

The airline says it uses a de-icing fluid that is non-toxic.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich said no passengers reported any symptoms and that the pilots weren’t affected.

A preliminary investigation had revealed the substance was probably residue from the aircraft’s de-icing system.

