Capitol Corridor Train Fatally Strikes Motorist In Santa Clara

January 13, 2017 1:20 PM
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – One person was killed when a car was hit by a train in Santa Clara Friday morning, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

The car was struck at about 10 a.m. on tracks near the intersection of Agnew Road and Lafayette Street by Capitol Corridor train No. 527, Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

None of the 45 passengers on board the train were injured, but a person in the car was killed. Graham did not immediately know if anyone else was in the car at the time.

The passengers were bused to San Jose and crews cleared the train from the tracks at about 12:30 p.m.

No other trains were affected.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

