Caught On Camera: Mountain View Burglars Ransack Home

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on camera burglarizing a Mountain View home last month.

Raw Video: Burglars Ransack Mountain View Home



At around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, the burglars used a brick from the homeowner’s yard on Martens Avenue, near Frank L. Huff Elementary School, to break a glass door and go inside, police said.

The men stole some electronics, including a few electric guitars and a Nest Cam, which captured the incident on video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident has been asked to call Detective Andrew Wong at (650) 903-6344.

