David Crosby Roasts The U.S. Congress In New Song ‘Capitol’

Crosby talks tough on letdown politicians. January 13, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Capitol, David Crosby, U.S. Congress

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – One universal takeaway from the 2016 election cycle is Americans’ overwhelming dissatisfaction with politics, in general. That frustration is often directed at one of our most critical checks and balances — the U.S. Congress.

To express his unhappiness with contemporary politics, David Crosby penned and recorded a new song called “Capitol,” in which he expresses his own dismay at the culture of re-election, Washington gridlock and the general failure of legislators to work together.

“They come for the power, for the power they stay,” he sings. “They’ll do anything to keep it that way.”

The song was uploaded to SoundCloud via producer James’ Raymond’s account bearing the message ““This is what we think of you Congress!” Listen to “Capitol” here:


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

