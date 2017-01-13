Former Richmond Teacher Found Guilty On 87 Counts Related To Child Molestation

January 13, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Child molestation, Crime El Cerrito, Richard Guinto, Richmond, Teacher

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A sixth grade science and math teacher from Richmond was convicted Thursday of molesting over a dozen victims for several years, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Ronald Guinto, 32, faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on March 24 in Martinez.

He was found guilty on 87 of the 90 counts he was charged with, including forcible child molestation, witness dissuasion and kidnapping, according to prosecutors.

In 2002, Guinto lured his first victim, a then 12-year-old boy, through an AOL chat room to sneak out of his home. Prosecutors said Guinto proceeded to molest the boy on multiple occasions in Santa Clara and Solano counties.

The defendant was convicted of 29 counts of child molestation and kidnapping for acts committed with this victim alone, prosecutors said.

Between 2008 and 2009, Guinto participated as a camp counselor for summer camps in San Jose, where he molested multiple victims. Additionally, prosecutors said Guinto kidnapped and molested another 12-year-old boy from a church.

Prosecutors said in 2009, as part of a project with his Master’s Program at Tuoro University, Guinto opened “Camp Epic” – a camp for kids to attend amusement parks, camp outdoors and go on other overnight trips.

Upon graduation from Tuoro in 2012 he began teaching at Making Waves Academy.

According to prosecutors, parents allowed their children to join “Camp Epic,” and go with Guinto on the overnight trips alone.

Prosecutors said while on the trips, Guinto would show the children pornography, encourage sexual conversations amongst campers and molest the children in their tents.

During his brief employment with Making Waves Academy from 2012 to 2013, he molested several children in multiple counties in Northern California, in addition to his own home.

In a statement, Deputy District Attorney Alison Chandler praised the jury for their guilty verdict, and called the perseverance and courage by the victims inspiring.

Chandler said she was proud of the victims, and that justice had been served.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia