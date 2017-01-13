Glen Park First Grade Class Struggles Through 13 Different Teachers

January 13, 2017 5:11 PM By John Ramos
Filed Under: Glen Park Elementary School, San Francisco, San Francisco Unified School District, Teacher

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — We’re taught at an early age that things are better when everyone plays by the rules, but sometimes that’s not exactly true. Case in point: Glen Park Elementary in San Francisco.

“My son was in tears every morning, getting dropped off, because it’s…who’s gonna be our teacher today?” explained Emily Sims, the parent of a Glen Park Elementary first grader.

Back in October, the first grade teacher at the school went on medical leave. The district says union contract rules prevent permanently filling a vacancy if the teacher’s return status is uncertain.

Since then, the class has been a revolving door of substitutes. 13 different teachers have headed the class this year so far.

Parents say it’s had a jarring effect on their kids.

“They have stomach aches and they’re crying in the morning and they don’t want to come to school,” said parent Kendra O’Dwyer.

At one point there seemed to be a solution. Principal Jean Robertson’s daughter, who already worked in an after-school program, got her credential and happily took over the class.

But about a month later, the district removed her from the position, citing its own rule prohibiting nepotism.

“We don’t believe that a family member is necessarily best suited to supervise another family member,” said SF Unified School District spokesperson Gentle Blythe. “So in this case, the principal is the supervisor of the classroom teachers.”

Parents like Emily Sims questioned the logic of adhering to the rule in a crisis situation.

“I understand that rule to not hire family members if there’s a line of teachers out the door waiting for the job,” said Sims. “But that’s just not the case in the SF district. They’re desperate for teachers.”

Sims is right. The teacher’s union points out 79 positions remain open in the district simply because they can’t find enough teachers who can afford to live in the Bay Area.

At Glen Park, the school’s reading specialist has been reassigned to take over first grade, but the parents say it would be better for everyone if the district would be willing to relax its nepotism rule in such desperate times.

“I guess they’re going by the letter of the law but they’re not taking into consideration what’s really best for the kids, and that should be the bottom line,” said O’Dwyer.

More from John Ramos
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia